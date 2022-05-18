Dan Pope reflects on six years of service after stepping down from mayor’s office

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Dan Pope and the rest of the previous Lubbock City Council canvassed the municipal election votes Tuesday afternoon, ending four representatives’ terms on the dais.

Before the next councilmembers took their oaths of office, Councilman Steve Massengale thanked Pope and councilmen Juan Chadis, Jeff Griffith, and Randy Christian for their service to the city.

“Gentlemen,” Massengale, who also serves as mayor pro tempore, said during the transition, “job well done.”

The city presented them with their portraits from Citizens Tower, plaques from the Lubbock Police Department, photos of their time on the council, and their nameplates.

“I hope you will enjoy these gifts as a memento of your service here at the City of Lubbock,” Massengale said.

Ahead of Tuesday afternoon’s special council meeting, KCBD’s Abner Euresti went to Citizens Tower to speak with now former Mayor Pope about his time in office.

“You’ve had time to reflect,” Abner asked during their conversation, “what are some of your proudest moments?”

“I think I’m thankful for our council,” Pope said. “There’s never been a time when six city councilmembers have served together for six years, so there’s been some stability. We don’t always get along, but we’ve been civil to each other, and I think -- because we’ve pulled the same direction -- we’ve gotten a lot done.

“I think I would celebrate that council first and foremost,” he continued. “They’re in it for the right reasons, they advocated for their districts, but Lubbock -- the greater good -- is always their focus. We’ve been able to do some great things with public safety, a number of things with transportation, we’ve created nearly 10,000 jobs -- even through a pandemic.”

Pope said 2020 was one of the biggest challenges during his tenure, starting with the deaths of Lubbock Police Officer Nicholas Reyna and Lubbock Fire Rescue Lieutenant Eric Hill, as well as the injury of firefighter Matt Dawson.

After the pandemic started in March, Pope recounted what he called “the Black Lives Matter summer.”

“There was angst and unrest around the country,” he said. “2020 was an interesting year and it’s not something we ever expected we would deal with, but I’m thankful I was in Lubbock, Texas, for that. I think we’re big enough to have the resources to address those kinds of challenges, but we’re small enough that people all still work together.”

“I got the very best advice, encouragement, and input that you could imagine -- and I learned a lot about our community that year,” Pope said about the city’s decisions during the onset of COVID-19. “I don’t think we got it all right, but I would argue we came out of the pandemic better than most cities in the country and we returned to a life that we recognized a lot quicker than others did.”

Pope said one of the challenges during the early days of the pandemic was the ever-evolving information about COVID-19 as a virus and its effect on the public health.

“We tried to be consistent,” Pope recalled, “we tried to balance lives and livelihoods. We tried to not fan the flames of fear, we tried to operate on facts.”

Pope said he hopes, when the citizens look back at the city’s decisions during the pandemic, they understand public safety was the foremost concern.

“Then, how do we preserve jobs, how do we preserve this life that we want to live,” he said. “When you think about the fierce independent spirit of west Texans, some of those things clashed with who we are and it was difficult for me as a leader, and it was certainly difficult for our citizens.”

We will have Dan Pope’s full interview with Abner online, Wednesday night.

