Daybreak Today Wednesday morning brief

New city council sworn into office
- Lubbock’s new mayor and three city council members were sworn into office
- And for the first time, Lubbock has a majority female council
NM National Forests close due to fire threat
- The Santa Fe National Forest and the Carson National Forest will close to the public Thursday
- They will remain closed through the end of the year due to the ongoing threat of wildfires
- Find the latest updates at New Mexico Fire Information
Pres. Biden addresses Buffalo shooting
- President Biden and the First Lady visited families of the victims of the Buffalo supermarket shooting
- The president condemned white supremacy and the so-called “replacement” conspiracy theory
- Read more here: In Buffalo, Biden mourns victims, says ‘evil will not win’
