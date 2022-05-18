Daybreak Today Wednesday morning brief

Local Listings
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 7:14 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

New city council sworn into office

  • Lubbock’s new mayor and three city council members were sworn into office
  • And for the first time, Lubbock has a majority female council
  • Watch the swearing in below:
Lubbock’s new city council members to be sworn in

New mayor Tray Payne, Dr. Jennifer Wilson representing District 5, Christy Martinez representing District 1, and Mark McBrayer representing District 3, will be sworn in as the next generation of Lubbock's City Council.

Posted by KCBD NewsChannel 11 on Tuesday, May 17, 2022

NM National Forests close due to fire threat

  • The Santa Fe National Forest and the Carson National Forest will close to the public Thursday
  • They will remain closed through the end of the year due to the ongoing threat of wildfires
  • Find the latest updates at New Mexico Fire Information

Pres. Biden addresses Buffalo shooting

