Daybreak Today Wednesday morning brief

New city council sworn into office

Lubbock’s new mayor and three city council members were sworn into office

And for the first time, Lubbock has a majority female council

Lubbock’s new city council members to be sworn in New mayor Tray Payne, Dr. Jennifer Wilson representing District 5, Christy Martinez representing District 1, and Mark McBrayer representing District 3, will be sworn in as the next generation of Lubbock's City Council. Posted by KCBD NewsChannel 11 on Tuesday, May 17, 2022

NM National Forests close due to fire threat

The Santa Fe National Forest and the Carson National Forest will close to the public Thursday

They will remain closed through the end of the year due to the ongoing threat of wildfires

Find the latest updates at New Mexico Fire Information

Pres. Biden addresses Buffalo shooting

President Biden and the First Lady visited families of the victims of the Buffalo supermarket shooting

The president condemned white supremacy and the so-called “replacement” conspiracy theory

Read more here: In Buffalo, Biden mourns victims, says ‘evil will not win’

