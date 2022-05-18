Dr. Ben Carson to Speak at South Plains Council Friends of Scouting Luncheon

Provided by The South Plains Council

The South Plains Council, Boy Scouts of America is hosting their Friends of Scouting fundraising luncheon on Thursday, May 19th at the Frazier Alumni Pavilion at 11:30 am.

Dr. Ben Carson will be the guest speaker.

“We are very grateful to have the support and resources to bring someone like Dr. Carson to Lubbock,” Scout Executive Nathan Baie said. “In addition to hearing Dr. Carson speak, we will be honoring Mayor Dan Pope with the National Outstanding Eagle Scout Award and recognizing Olivia Needham as the first Female Eagle Scout on the South Plains.”

Tickets for the Friends of Scouting luncheon are available to the public and are $50 each. Tickets can be purchased at https://bit.ly/2022fosluncheon or by calling (806) 747-2631.

“Friends of Scouting is our local-level annual giving campaign and is one of our councils’ largest sources of income,” Baie said. “With the money raised through Friends of Scouting, we are able to provide volunteer and staff training, camps, new equipment, recognition for our dedicated leaders, camp scholarships, and so much more. This luncheon is a great way to support our Scouting program on the South Plains.”

The South Plains Council serves over 1,000 families in 20 Counties across the South Plains through Cub Scouts, Scouts BSA, Venturing and Exploring. For more information on our programs or to get involved, please visit www.southplainscouncil.org

