KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Genie

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 7:20 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Genie, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She’s a pit bull mix.

Staff says she’s the sweetest girl ever. Genie likes to play and lounge around outside. She gets along well with other dogs, but doesn’t like to roughhouse. Genie is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. Her adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Tuesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet French.

