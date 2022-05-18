KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Genie

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Genie, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She’s a pit bull mix.

Staff says she’s the sweetest girl ever. Genie likes to play and lounge around outside. She gets along well with other dogs, but doesn’t like to roughhouse. Genie is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. Her adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

