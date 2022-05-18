Local Listings
Lyntegar Electric reporting ‘major transmission outage’ in Hockley, Terry counties

By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lyntegar Electric Cooperative says a “major transmission outage from SPS is affecting customers in Terry and Hockley Counties.

According to the Co-op’s Facebook page, around 3,300 meters are being affected. Xcel Energy’s outage map reported outages in Hockley County affecting about 2,700 customers, as of 8:40, Tuesday night.

Lyntegar asks customers to bear with them as they start refeeding what they can, but they will not be able to restore everything “until we have a station or two to work with.”

Xcel’s outage map also reported five outages affecting 914 customers in the area of Slaton.

Hockley County Emergency Management provided information saying Xcel Energy lost a large transmission line supplying power to two substations. A restoration time has not yet been determined.

