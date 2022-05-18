Local Listings
Near-record heat again Thursday

By Brooklinn Rae
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A few more afternoons of hot, dry conditions before a big drop in temperatures this weekend.

3-day forecast
3-day forecast(KCBD)

Warm temperatures again this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s to lower 100s. But, a quieter evening ahead. Not expecting rain or wind/dust which we have seen the last 2 evenings. Overnight tonight, clear skies with light winds from the east, and lows in the 60s/70s.

Few degrees warmer tomorrow afternoon. A sunny, dry day ahead with breezy winds. As winds turn to the southwest, drier air will filter in and bring us increased fire danger the next two afternoons. Highs for almost everyone tomorrow in the triple digits. A forecasted high of 102 in Lubbock will be short of the record for the Hub city, but much of the South Plains will break records.

Thursday's highs
Thursday's highs(KCBD)

Almost a repeat Friday afternoon. Highs again in the upper 90s to lower 100s. Breezy and dry will again lead to fire danger. But finally Saturday will offer some much cooler temperatures as a strong cold front moves in. This will drop temperatures 20 degrees for the weekend. It will be a dry front, no rain in the forecast through the weekend but a good chance for showers/storms Monday and Tuesday.

