Red Raiders advance to NCAA Golf Championship

Provided by Texas Tech Athletics

NEW HAVEN, Connecticut – Texas Tech is heading back to the NCAA Championship for the 14th time in program history after advancing out of the New Haven Regional on Wednesday at the Yale Golf Club. The Red Raiders shot 16-under-par and tied for third to advance to the NCAA Championship which will be played May 27 – June 1 at the Grayhawk Golf Course in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Ludvig Aberg shot 5-under and finished tied for sixth at the New Haven Regional, while Baard Skogen was eighth at 4-under for a pair of top-10 finishes for the Red Raiders. Carl Didrik Meen Fosaas was just outside the top-10, shooting 3-under for the week for 11th and Andy Lopez finished at even-par during the 54-hole tournament for a T24 showing. Calum Scott shot 4-over in his first NCAA postseason tournament.

“I’m proud of the guys,” Texas Tech coach Greg Sands said. “They brought good effort and focus. We knew it would be a day where we needed to stay in the present. We did a fantastic job of that. I’m happy for the guys because they’ve worked really hard for this moment and deserve all the credit.”

Tech finished the tournament at 16-under which tied North Florida for third place. No. 17 Wake Forest won the NCAA New Haven Regional at 26-under followed by No. 5 North Carolina shooting 19-under for second. No. 49 Georgia Southern advanced in the fifth spot at 6-under.

Aberg finished five back of the tournament champion, Austin Greaser, who finished at 10-under for North Carolina. Aberg shot 65-71-69 – 205 to secure his eighth top-10 of the season and the seventh straight. He was coming off winning the 2022 Big 12 Championship individual title and finished off the regional tournament by shooting 1-under on Wednesday with four birdies on his scorecard.

Skogen records his fifth top-10 finish of the season after shooting his 4-under with scores of 68-70-68 this week in Connecticut. He closed out the tournament with a birdie on his finishing hole. Meen Fosaas played a bogey-free round on Wednesday and shot 3-under with three birdies in the final round. He led Tech with 13 birdies during the 54-hole tournament, including starting Wednesday’s round with two straight birdies. He would make his final birdie on his 12th hole of the day before running off six pars to complete the day. Lopez completed the tournament at even-par with a 72-68-70 scorecard from his three days at Yale. His final round included three birdies before two bogeys to finish the round put him back at even.

Greaser won the tournament for North Carolina by posting 68-63-69 – 200, while Alex Fitzpatrick (Wake Forest) and Ryan Gerard (UNC) were just one shot back at 9-under.

Tech is advancing to the national tournament in back-to-back years for the first time since 2006 and 2007. The Red Raiders finished 11th last season at the tournament which was also at the Grayhawk Golf Course in Scottsdale, Arizona.

For all news and updates on Texas Tech Men’s Golf, follow the program on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.