Summer Heat, Late-Spring Cold Front

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Heat more typical of summer will continue through the work week. A late-spring cold front will sweep in a much cooler weekend. Plus, our next potential rain-maker is in sight.

As forecast, triple-digit high temperatures were common across the KCBD viewing area yesterday afternoon. Lubbock peaked at 101°, tying the record high for the date, May 17. The record was set in 1996.

In addition to hot, this afternoon will be mostly sunny. The sky will be a bit hazy, due to smoke from the fires in New Mexico. (KCBD First Alert)

This afternoon will be another hot one. Highs will range from the low 90s in the far northwestern viewing area to 105° or above in the far southeastern KCBD viewing area.

My forecast high for Lubbock today is 98°. The current May 18 record high is 103°, set on the date in 2003.

A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect from 1 to 8 PM CDT for Dawson, Borden, and Scurry Counties. This includes the towns of, and surrounding areas, Lamesa, Gail, and Snyder. See below for more on what a Heat Advisory entails.

Heat and humidity will push temperatures and/or heat Indices to near or greater than 105°F in parts of the viewing area. This creates a greater risk of heat related illnesses such as dehydration, sunburn, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke. (KCBD First Alert)

In addition to hot, this afternoon will be mostly sunny. The sky will be a bit hazy, due to smoke from the fires in New Mexico. The morning breeze will gradually diminish and is expected to become light (about 10 mph +/-).

There is a slim chance, very slim, a shower or thunderstorm may brush by the northern KCBD viewing area overnight. Measurable rain is unlikely.

The sunny, hot, dry, and breezy to windy weather return Thursday and Friday. Thursday much of the area again will see triple-digit highs. My forecast high for Lubbock is 102°. The current May 19 record high is 105°, set on the date in 1996.

A seasonably strong cold front will breeze through West Texas Friday, but not in time to keep temperatures from peaking in the 90s. Possibly still near 100 (or so) in the southern viewing area.

Relief from the heat will follow the front this weekend. Current data continues to point to highs in the 70s. Lubbock-area lows will dip into the 50s Saturday morning and into the chilly 40s Sunday morning.

HEAT ADVISORY

Heat and humidity will push temperatures and/or heat Indices to near or greater than 105°F in parts of the KCBD viewing area today. This creates a greater risk of heat related illnesses such as dehydration, sunburn, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke.

From noon until sunset, avoid outdoor activity, especially strenuous activity. Do what you can to limit electricity usage. That will help ease electricity demand, which will help to ensure fans and AC will run.

Remember sunscreen, hat, water, and always check the back seat!

Never leave young children or pets in a vehicle, even for a moment, as temperatures can quickly rise to life-threatening levels.

Do not spray children, pets, or plants, with a garden hose to cool them off until you have confirmed the water is not hot.

Remember pets too need constant access to a cool place and cool fresh water.

Long-sleeved, light weight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing provides more protection from the sun and will keep you cooler than no sleeves or short sleeves and/or shorts if you are in the sun.

Your body cools itself by perspiration, give it the raw material to produce it. In this heat, if you are in the sun and not sweating, you need immediate medical attention! If someone shows signs of heat illness move them to a cool location and call 911.

If you or someone else is experiencing excessive sweating, weakness, and/or cold, pale, and clammy skin, irregular or weak pulse, fainting or vomiting - you (or another victim) may be suffering Heat Exhaustion. Get out of the sun, preferably in an air-conditioned space, lay down, loosen clothing, apply cool wet cloths. Sip water, do not gulp it down. If your condition does not improve, seek immediate medical attention.

IF you or someone else is experiencing any of the above, AND your body temperature is 106°F or higher, your skin is hot and dry, your pulse rapid and strong, or if unconsciousness occurs, CALL 911. DO NOT take or give a victim fluid. Do not wait for improvement, you or any other victim may be suffering Heat Stroke, which is a severe medical emergency. Get the victim to a hospital immediately - delay may mean the difference between life and death.

