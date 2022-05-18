Two firefighters injured Tuesday night responding to fire near Matador

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two first responders are being treated at University Medical Center after their truck rolled over responding to a grass fire north of Matador.

According to the Matador Fire Department, crews responded to a grass fire at 8:52 p.m. on Tuesday in the Whiteflat area, north of Matador in Motley County.

After 9 p.m., one of the responding trucks rolled over. The Panhandle Firemen and Fire Marshals’ Association stated the passenger was ejected and pinned under the tank of the truck. The driver was also seriously injured.

Both firefighters were transported to UMC in Lubbock to be treated. The Matador Fire Department stated the fire is contained, but smoke will still be visible from the Whiteflat area.

