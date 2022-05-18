Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Two firefighters injured Tuesday night responding to fire near Matador

By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two first responders are being treated at University Medical Center after their truck rolled over responding to a grass fire north of Matador.

According to the Matador Fire Department, crews responded to a grass fire at 8:52 p.m. on Tuesday in the Whiteflat area, north of Matador in Motley County.

After 9 p.m., one of the responding trucks rolled over. The Panhandle Firemen and Fire Marshals’ Association stated the passenger was ejected and pinned under the tank of the truck. The driver was also seriously injured.

Both firefighters were transported to UMC in Lubbock to be treated. The Matador Fire Department stated the fire is contained, but smoke will still be visible from the Whiteflat area.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twenty Five Arrests Made in a Prostitution Operation in Central Lubbock
25 arrested in prostitution operation in Central Lubbock
Two people were arrested after Plainview police found nine guns and multiple types of narcotics...
2 arrested after drugs, guns seized in Hale County
David Wayne Hampton, 53 (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center, Aug. 2019)
Man now faces capital murder charges in 2019 death of 79-year-old Celestino Rodriguez
(Source: MGN)
Lyntegar Electric reporting ‘major transmission outage’ in Hockley, Terry counties
The 41st FMX Birthday Bash presents KoRn and Evanescence, with special guests Palaye Royale and...
KoRn and Evanescence coming to Lubbock Sept. 7

Latest News

Former HUD secretary Dr. Ben Carson speaks at Thursday's event at the National Center for...
Dr. Ben Carson to Speak at South Plains Council Friends of Scouting Luncheon
Heat and humidity will push temperatures and/or heat Indices to near or greater than 105°F in...
Summer Heat, Late-Spring Cold Front
Xcel Energy
Xcel Energy prepared for summer’s high power demand
A baby died after drowning in a pool Tuesday, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
City to delay opening of Montelongo Pool due to leak