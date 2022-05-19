Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

911 dispatcher who took Buffalo shooting call put on leave

Ten people were killed at a Buffalo grocery store. (WKBW, CNN, MERCEDES PATTERSON, LENNY LANCE/FACEBOOK, GARNELL WHITFIELD JR./FAMILY PHOTOS, THE BUFFALO NEWS)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 11:30 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - A 911 dispatcher is on leave and may lose her job after allegedly hanging up on an supermarket employee hiding during this weekend’s shooting rampage in Buffalo, New York.

A spokesperson for the Erie County executive said “termination will be sought” for the dispatcher at a disciplinary hearing later this month.

An employee at the supermarket where 10 Black people were killed by a white gunman on Saturday told The Buffalo News that she was whispering during the 911 call because she feared the shooter would hear her.

The employee alleges the dispatcher shouted at her, asked why she was whispering — then hung up.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twenty Five Arrests Made in a Prostitution Operation in Central Lubbock
25 arrested in prostitution operation in Central Lubbock
Two people were arrested after Plainview police found nine guns and multiple types of narcotics...
2 arrested after drugs, guns seized in Hale County
Holly Hop Ice Cream Shoppe in Lubbock, Texas gets new owner.
20-year-old buys Holly Hop Ice Cream Shoppe
David Wayne Hampton, 53 (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center, Aug. 2019)
Man now faces capital murder charges in 2019 death of 79-year-old Celestino Rodriguez
(Source: MGN)
Lyntegar Electric reporting ‘major transmission outage’ in Hockley, Terry counties

Latest News

The House is moving toward swift passage of legislation that would devote more federal...
House passes domestic terrorism bill after Buffalo attack
An employee in Ohio is under investigation for allegedly stealing nearly $400,000 from an...
Nonprofit employee accused of stealing nearly $400K to gamble, report says
The 2019 Texas South Plains Honor Flight returns to Lubbock
South Plains Honor Flight set to take off Saturday morning, after being grounded for two years
FILE - Bridget Brink talks before she testifies before a Senate Foreign Relations Committee...
Senate confirms Brink as new US ambassador to Ukraine