Bacon Heights Family Style VBS begins June 1

By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Join us for our Family Style VBS every Wednesday night in June from 6-8pm.

Our Vacation Bible School is a Family Style VBS that includes a meal.

You must register online each week to eat, but it is completely free. The families will participate together in all of the activities including team competitions, mission projects, Bible Lesson, Music, etc.

Each night, the team with the highest score will receive a prize. For these prizes, we ask businesses to donate.

Last year we had free nugget meal from Chick-fil-A, free round of golf at Adventures USA, free sno-cone at Bahama Bucks, etc. This year we will also be adding a drawing each night for a gift card for the entire family to places like Science Spectrum, Clay Café, Main Event, etc.

There is childcare and VBS class for the younger children if the parent chooses to send them. We will end on the 5th night with FamBlitz. A group comes in and does a high energy, highly interactive time of games that also include a gospel presentation.

Register to attend here.

Register to volunteer here.

