Daybreak Today Thursday morning brief

ERCOT: Power grid ready for summer demand

The power grid agency was ordered to improve reliability by the Texas legislature

Xcel Energy says its systems are also ready to meet summer demand

Wildfires spread across Texas

A 5,000 acre fire has destroyed at least 10 homes near Abilene

Another fire has burned 18,000 acres near Vernon

Pres. Biden invokes Defense Production Act to boost supply of baby formula

It requires suppliers to direct needed resources to infant formula manufacturers

The House passed two bills to help parents on WIC get formula and give more funding to the FDA

