Daybreak Today Thursday morning brief

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

ERCOT: Power grid ready for summer demand

Wildfires spread across Texas

  • A 5,000 acre fire has destroyed at least 10 homes near Abilene
  • Another fire has burned 18,000 acres near Vernon
  • Follow the latest updates here: Wildfires spread across Texas

Pres. Biden invokes Defense Production Act to boost supply of baby formula

