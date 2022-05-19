Local Listings
Deputy immediately fired after drunk driving arrest, sheriff’s office reports

Authorities said a Pinellas County sheriff’s deputy Shelby Coniglio, 26, has been fired after...
Authorities said a Pinellas County sheriff’s deputy Shelby Coniglio, 26, has been fired after she was arrested on a drunk driving charge.(Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) - Authorities in Florida announced a county deputy was arrested and charged with driving under the influence earlier this week after failing field sobriety tests.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office reports police in St. Petersburg conducted a traffic stop involving 26-year-old deputy Shelby Coniglio at around 1 a.m. on Tuesday.

According to officers, Coniglio showed signs of impairment by having an odor of alcohol on her breath, slurred speech, blank expression, bloodshot/glassy eyes and being unsteady on her feet.

Coniglio agreed to field sobriety tests but did not pass, according to authorities.

Officers said the 26-year-old submitted a breath sample that returned a blood alcohol level of .206/.219. According to a Florida law firm, the state’s legal BAC limit is .08.

The sheriff’s office said Coniglio was arrested and charged with one count of DUI with a BAC above .15. She was transported to the Pinellas County Jail without incident.

Coniglio was hired by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office in September 2018 and worked in the patrol division. However, per the sheriff’s office policy, Coniglio’s employment was immediately terminated following the arrest.

