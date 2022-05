Extra Innings Playoff Pairings for Wednesday, May 18

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We’ve got six softball teams and 14 baseball teams from our area still in the playoffs!

SOFTBALL

6 area teams still alive

Regional Semifinals

Monterey vs. Burleson Centennial

5 p.m. Friday at ACU

10 a.m. Saturday at ACU

Game 3 to follow if needed

Lamesa vs. Holliday

6 p.m. Wednesday at ACU

5 p.m. Thursday at ACU

6 p.m. Saturday at ACU if needed

Floydada vs Stamford

6:30 p.m. Friday at Big Spring

10 a.m. Saturday at Big Spring

Game 3 to follow if needed

Hermleigh vs Eula

7 p.m. Thursday at Abilene Cooper

11 a.m. Saturday at Abilene Cooper

Game 3 to follow if needed

Lubbock Christian vs Trinity Christian

10 a.m. Friday at Texas-Arlington

BASEBALL

14 area teams still alive

Frenship vs Southlake-Carroll

7:30 p.m. Friday in Wichita Falls

Noon Saturday at Wichita Falls

Game 3 to follow if needed

Lubbock Cooper vs Randall

8 p.m. Thursday at Wilder Field/Wayland Baptist

7 p.m. Friday at Wilder Field

Noon Saturday at Wilder Field if needed

Seminole vs. Canyon

6:30 p.m. Friday at Littlefield

1 p.m. Saturday at Littlefield

Game 3 to follow if needed

Snyder vs. El Paso Riverside

7 p.m. Friday at Midland College

Noon Saturday at Midland College

Game 3 to follow if needed

Idalou vs Denver City

1 p.m. Thursday at LCU

1 p.m. Friday at Seminole

4 p.m. Saturday id needed at LCU

Shallowater vs Bushland

5 p.m. Thursday at Amarillo

5 p.m. Friday at Lubbock Cooper

Game 3 to follow if needed

New Home vs. New Deal

5 p.m. Friday at LCU

7:30 p.m. Friday at LCU

Noon Saturday at LCU if needed

Lockney vs. Clarendon

Noon Friday in Amarillo

1 p.m. Saturday in Amarillo

Game 3 to follow if needed

Kress vs. Nazareth

4 p.m. Thursday at Wayland Baptist

6 p.m. Friday at Wayland Baptist

2 p.m. Saturday at Wayland Baptist if necessary

Ira vs. Westbrook

7:30 p.m. Thursday in Snyder

Trinity Christian vs Lake Country

7 p.m. Thursday in Arlington

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.