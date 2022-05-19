Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Flight attendant helps deliver baby midflight

The baby's middle name is Sky.
The baby's middle name is Sky.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 7:03 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A flight attendant jumped into action to help a passenger deliver a baby midflight.

The baby’s mother went into an “early and unexpected” labor on a recent Frontier Airlines flight from Denver to Orlando.

The airlines said flight attendant Diana Giraldo calmly led the mother to the back bathroom and helped deliver the baby girl.

The plan was diverted to Pensacola, Florida, where paramedics were standing by at the gate to help.

The captain said the team, especially Giraldo, did a wonderful, “heroic” job.

The mother decided to give her new baby the middle name Sky.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Holly Hop Ice Cream Shoppe in Lubbock, Texas gets new owner.
20-year-old buys Holly Hop Ice Cream Shoppe
Twenty Five Arrests Made in a Prostitution Operation in Central Lubbock
25 arrested in prostitution operation in Central Lubbock
The COVID-19 Antibody Infusion Site at the West Texas Digestive Disease Center
Lubbock doctor continues COVID-19 antibody infusions with remaining state facility doses
Rico Martinez, 20, charged with first degree felony injury to a child with intent to cause...
On Trial: Man accused of wedging pacifier in infant’s throat
(Source: MGN)
Lyntegar Electric reporting ‘major transmission outage’ in Hockley, Terry counties

Latest News

Police in Utah closed a highway to allow a bear to safely cross. (EPHRAIM CITY POLICE)
WATCH: Police close highway so bear can safely cross
Practice heat safety. Temperatures today will peak near 100 degrees.
Possible Drought Relief
Police in Utah closed a highway to allow a bear to safely cross. (EPHRAIM CITY POLICE)
WATCH: Police close highway so bear can safely cross
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Socko
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Socko
NewsStream - Daybreak Today.2.4
Daybreak Today Thursday morning brief