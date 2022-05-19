Frenship ISD providing free meals for kids starting May 31

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Frenship ISD is planning to continue providing free lunches to combat child hunger during the summer months.

Starting May 31 until July 29, the fifth annual Tiger Bites Summer Feeding program will provide free meals for all children age 18 or younger across the Lubbock and Wolfforth communities, according to Frenship ISD.

Kids do not have to be Frenship students to receive food. Lunch will be served each day Monday through Friday at the two designated Tiger Bites feeding locations.

Tiger Bites Summer Feeding Locations and Times:

Frenship High School Soccer Complex

702 Donald Preston Drive, Wolfforth, TX

Time: 11:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Duran Park

26th Street and Kewanee Avenue, Lubbock, TX

Time: 1:00 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.

“Frenship ISD is proud to join Aramark in doing our part to help ensure that no child 18 and under goes hungry over the summer months,” said Keith Patrick, Frenship ISD Director of Entrepreneurship and Innovation. “This program is a tangible way we can help provide an added layer of support for families across the entire area and we’re extremely proud to continue it through this summer.”

Due to state and federal restrictions, children must be present in order to receive the free lunch and they must eat on site. Frenship states families will be able to enjoy games and activies at each Tiger Bites location.

For more information, visit www.frenship.net.

