Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Frenship ISD providing free meals for kids starting May 31

Frenship ISD providing free meals for kids starting May 31
Frenship ISD providing free meals for kids starting May 31(Frenship ISD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Frenship ISD is planning to continue providing free lunches to combat child hunger during the summer months.

Starting May 31 until July 29, the fifth annual Tiger Bites Summer Feeding program will provide free meals for all children age 18 or younger across the Lubbock and Wolfforth communities, according to Frenship ISD.

Kids do not have to be Frenship students to receive food. Lunch will be served each day Monday through Friday at the two designated Tiger Bites feeding locations.

Tiger Bites Summer Feeding Locations and Times:

Frenship High School Soccer Complex

702 Donald Preston Drive, Wolfforth, TX

Time: 11:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Duran Park

26th Street and Kewanee Avenue, Lubbock, TX

Time: 1:00 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.

“Frenship ISD is proud to join Aramark in doing our part to help ensure that no child 18 and under goes hungry over the summer months,” said Keith Patrick, Frenship ISD Director of Entrepreneurship and Innovation. “This program is a tangible way we can help provide an added layer of support for families across the entire area and we’re extremely proud to continue it through this summer.”

Due to state and federal restrictions, children must be present in order to receive the free lunch and they must eat on site. Frenship states families will be able to enjoy games and activies at each Tiger Bites location.

For more information, visit www.frenship.net.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after a shooting at the University Pointe Apartments in North Lubbock.
Police: 19-year-old killed in central Lubbock shooting
Holly Hop Ice Cream Shoppe in Lubbock, Texas gets new owner.
20-year-old buys Holly Hop Ice Cream Shoppe
Twenty Five Arrests Made in a Prostitution Operation in Central Lubbock
25 arrested in prostitution operation in Central Lubbock
The COVID-19 Antibody Infusion Site at the West Texas Digestive Disease Center
Lubbock doctor continues COVID-19 antibody infusions with remaining state facility doses
More evacuation orders have been issued for Taylor County residents in the path of the Mesquite...
Wildfires spread across Texas

Latest News

Noon Notebook: Bacon Heights Family Style VBS
Noon Notebook: Bacon Heights Family Style VBS
Practice heat safety. Temperatures today will peak near 100 degrees.
Possible Drought Relief
One person is dead after a shooting at the University Pointe Apartments in North Lubbock.
Police: 19-year-old killed in central Lubbock shooting
A customer pumps gas May 10 at a station in Miami. Just as Americans gear up for summer road...
Texas gas prices reach record high as busy summer travel season approaches