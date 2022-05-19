Local Listings
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Socko

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Socko, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He’s a three-year-old pit mix.

Socko is sweet and energetic and likes to play and run. Socko gets along well with other dogs and would make a great family pet. He is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Wednesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Genie.

