One killed in overnight shooting at North Lubbock apartment

One person is dead after a shooting at the University Pointe Apartments in North Lubbock.
One person is dead after a shooting at the University Pointe Apartments in North Lubbock.(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 6:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person is dead after a shooting at the University Pointe Apartments in North Lubbock.

Police were called to the apartments near Glenna Goodacre and Ave. X around 2:51 a.m.

Lubbock Metro Crime is on the scene and an investigation is underway. Police say the victim was a male. A suspect is not in custody at this time.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

