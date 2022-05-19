One killed in overnight shooting at North Lubbock apartment

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person is dead after a shooting at the University Pointe Apartments in North Lubbock.

Police were called to the apartments near Glenna Goodacre and Ave. X around 2:51 a.m.

Lubbock Metro Crime is on the scene and an investigation is underway. Police say the victim was a male. A suspect is not in custody at this time.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

