Red Raiders to host Georgetown in Big 12-BIG EAST Battle

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech will host Georgetown in the Big 12-BIG EAST Battle on November 30 at the United Supermarkets Arena. The Big 12 and BIG EAST Conferences announced the dates and matchups on Thursday afternoon for the fourth year of the Big 12-BIG EAST Battle.

Tech and Georgetown will meet for the third time in program history and for the first time in the regular season. The Hoyas own a 2-0 record over the Red Raiders with NCAA Tournament victories in 1986 and 1996.

The Red Raiders are coming off a season where they advanced to the NCAA Sweet 16 and were 18-0 on their home court for the best home record in the nation. Under head coach Mark Adams, Tech led the nation in defensive efficiency and were 27-10 overall after wins over Montana State and Notre Dame in the NCAA Tournament. Tech had its season end with a 78-73 loss to Duke in a Sweet 16 matchup in San Francisco.

The Red Raiders were 8-0 in non-conference home games last season and have won 14 straight non-conference home games overall. The program had a 54-game non-conference home winning streak end against Kentucky on January 25, 2020 in the Big 12/SEC Challenge but has since won 14 straight.

Georgetown is coming off a season where it was 6-25 overall with an 0-19 record in BIG EAST play. The Hoyas are led by NBA legend Patrick Ewing who led Georgetown to the 2021 BIG EAST Tournament Championship and 2021 NCAA Tournament.

In the last Tech-Georgetown matchup, the Hoyas won 98-90 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta. Jason Sasser led Tech with 25 points, while Cory Carr and Koy Smith scored 16 each. Allen Iverson led the Hoyas with 32 points and five assists to end the Tech season with a 30-2 overall record.

Tech is 0-2 in the Big 12-BIG EAST Battle after falling 72-68 at Providence College last season and dropping a 65-60 overtime decision at DePaul in 2020. The Red Raiders were scheduled to host St. John’s in the 2021 Big 12-BIG EAST Battle but had that game canceled. The game against Georgetown will be the first time Tech has hosted a current BIG EAST opponent since Creighton came to Lubbock in 1973. The Red Raiders won that 59-57 on Jan. 4, 1973.

The matchups, which will be played in late November and early December, were jointly determined by the two conferences. The home school has the right to determine the venue of its game. Broadcast arrangements for the games will be determined by the national television rights holder of the home team, which is FOX Sports for the BIG EAST and ESPN for the Big 12.

The four-year agreement between the two conferences continues through the 2022-23 season with an equal number of games played in each conference’s home market each year. Television designations and game times will be announced when available.

2022 Big 12-BIG EAST Battle Schedule

Nov. 29 Baylor at Marquette

Nov. 30 Providence at TCU

Nov. 30 Georgetown at Texas Tech

Nov. 30 Kansas State at Butler

Dec. 1 Creighton at Texas

Dec. 1 Oklahoma State at Connecticut

Dec. 1 Seton Hall at Kansas

Dec. 3 Oklahoma at Villanova

Dec. 4 St. John’s at Iowa State

Dec. 4 West Virginia at Xavier

