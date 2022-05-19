Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

‘Seinfeld,’ Bean Box debut coffee collection based on sitcom’s characters

"Seinfeld" fans can now drink coffees based on characters from the popular '90s sitcom. (Source: Bean Box)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Attention “Seinfeld” fans: You can now match your favorite coffee flavor with your favorite character from the TV show.

Coffee roaster Bean Box has partnered with the popular ‘90s show to create four curated, artisan blends that embody the show’s characters.

There’s a medium roast called Elaine’s Little Kicks, a dark roast called George’s Serenity Now, and an Ethiopian blend called Kramer’s Giddy Up.

And, of course, there’s the show’s namesake coffee, a Brazilian blend called Jerry’s Diner Blend.

The “Seinfeld” coffee collection is available for a limited time on Bean Box’s website in varying sizes.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twenty Five Arrests Made in a Prostitution Operation in Central Lubbock
25 arrested in prostitution operation in Central Lubbock
Two people were arrested after Plainview police found nine guns and multiple types of narcotics...
2 arrested after drugs, guns seized in Hale County
David Wayne Hampton, 53 (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center, Aug. 2019)
Man now faces capital murder charges in 2019 death of 79-year-old Celestino Rodriguez
(Source: MGN)
Lyntegar Electric reporting ‘major transmission outage’ in Hockley, Terry counties
The 41st FMX Birthday Bash presents KoRn and Evanescence, with special guests Palaye Royale and...
KoRn and Evanescence coming to Lubbock Sept. 7

Latest News

Despite a call for conservation this past weekend, ERCOT's leaders say the state power grid is...
LP&L confident in ERCOT’s prediction power grid is ready for summer heat
The white gunman accused of killing 10 Black people at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket allowed...
Buffalo shooter let some people see plans just before attack
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and...
US case of monkeypox reported in Massachusetts man
Holly Hop Ice Cream Shoppe in Lubbock, Texas gets new owner.
20-year-old buys Holly Hop Ice Cream Shoppe