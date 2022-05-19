Texas gas prices reach record high as busy summer travel season approaches

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The statewide gas price average in Texas is $4.29 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is the highest price average ever recorded by AAA for the state, is19 cents more than on this day last week and $1.53 more per gallon compared to this day last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in the Fort Worth-Arlington and Dallas areas are paying the most on average at $4.40 per gallon while drivers in Amarillo are paying the least at $4.01 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $4.59, which is 17 cents more when compared to this day last week and $1.55 more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.

The statewide gas price average continues to hit record highs as crude oil inched up to $115 a barrel earlier this week. U.S. demand increased week-to-week while regional supplies dipped. The all-time high prices come as 3.2 million Texans plan to travel over the Memorial Day Weekend, according to AAA Texas data.

“It’s been another record-breaking week at the gas pump, with no immediate relief in sight for drivers,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “However, higher gas prices have historically not deterred people from traveling; rather, some may modify their plans such as eating out fewer times or choosing less expensive activities as well as accommodations.”

Texans planning to take a road trip this summer can use the AAA Gas Cost Calculator to estimate the cost of fuel for their trip. Simply enter your route and this tool will generate an estimated fuel cost. Go to gasprices.aaa.com to find the calculator and latest gas price averages in Texas and across the U.S.

AAA Tips to save money on fuel:

Bad driving isn’t just unsafe. It’s expensive. Studies have repeatedly shown that personal driving habits are the single biggest factor that affects vehicle fuel consumption. Adopting new and improved driving behaviors can contribute to significant savings at the gas pump. Here are some simple ways drivers can improve fuel efficiency:

Slow down and drive the speed limit. Higher speeds result in more aerodynamic drag.

Avoid “jackrabbit” starts and hard accelerations. These actions greatly increase fuel consumption.

Use cruise control on the highway to help maintain a constant speed and save fuel. However, never use cruise control on slippery roads because a loss of vehicle control could result.

Minimize your use of air conditioning.

Avoid extended idling to warm up the engine, even in colder temperatures. It’s unnecessary and wastes fuel.

Download the AAA App to find the cheapest gas prices near you.

Maintain your car according to the manufacturer’s recommendations. Regular service will ensure optimum fuel economy.

Make sure your tires are properly maintained and inflated to the correct level. Discount Tire, for example, offers free air checks at their shops.

When driving in town, adjust your speed to “time” the traffic lights. This reduces repeated braking and acceleration that consume additional fuel.

When approaching a red light or stop sign, take your foot off the gas early and allow your car to coast down to a slower speed until it is time to brake.

Drivers in Texas are paying the 14th lowest gas price average in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com. Meanwhile drivers in California are paying the most at $6.06 on average for a gallon over regular unleaded.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.