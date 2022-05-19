Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

WATCH: Police close highway so bear can safely cross

Police in Utah closed a highway to allow a bear to safely cross. (EPHRAIM CITY POLICE)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EPHRAIM, Utah (CNN) - Authorities in Utah stopped traffic Wednesday to allow a bear to safely cross a highway.

Police said they initially received a report of a bear in a cemetery.

Those who spotted it became worried as it headed toward the highway.

After the bear crossed, a wildlife resources officer followed it into the mountains to make sure it was safe.

The sighting came just one day after another black bear made its way onto a middle school campus in the area.

Wildlife officials are now reminding residents that the chance of a bear encounter increases as the drought continues in the state.

The lack of normal food supply leaves bears forced to seek alternate sources, which can lead them into more heavily populated areas.

This year, they’re expecting a possible increase in incidents of bears getting into people’s trash looking for food.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Holly Hop Ice Cream Shoppe in Lubbock, Texas gets new owner.
20-year-old buys Holly Hop Ice Cream Shoppe
Twenty Five Arrests Made in a Prostitution Operation in Central Lubbock
25 arrested in prostitution operation in Central Lubbock
The COVID-19 Antibody Infusion Site at the West Texas Digestive Disease Center
Lubbock doctor continues COVID-19 antibody infusions with remaining state facility doses
Rico Martinez, 20, charged with first degree felony injury to a child with intent to cause...
On Trial: Man accused of wedging pacifier in infant’s throat
(Source: MGN)
Lyntegar Electric reporting ‘major transmission outage’ in Hockley, Terry counties

Latest News

Practice heat safety. Temperatures today will peak near 100 degrees.
Possible Drought Relief
Police in Utah closed a highway to allow a bear to safely cross. (EPHRAIM CITY POLICE)
WATCH: Police close highway so bear can safely cross
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Socko
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Socko
NewsStream - Daybreak Today.2.4
Daybreak Today Thursday morning brief