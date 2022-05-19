Local Listings
Wildfires spread across Texas

More evacuation orders have been issued for Taylor County residents in the path of the Mesquite Heat Fire as it burns for a third day.(Taylor County Sheriff's Office (Facebook))
By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - More evacuation orders have been issued for Taylor County residents in the path of the Mesquite Heat Fire as it burns for a third day.

The area stretches from east of Sweetwater to Abilene and south close to Wingate. 10 homes and several structures have been destroyed.

The fire has burned nearly 5,000 acres in 24 hours and is only 10% contained. It’s expected to pick back up today as temperatures climb. Texas A&M Forest Service fire resources responded to four wildfires that burned 10,610 acres across the state Wednesday.

According to Facebook updates, the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office has provided a list of evacuation areas. There are currently 131 counties with burn bans.

Pictures from around the area of the fire.

Posted by Taylor County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, May 18, 2022

Find the latest Texas fire information here.

