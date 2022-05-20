Local Listings
Amber Alert: 3 children abducted in Oklahoma, officials say

(From left to right) Zamirah Aranda, 10 months old, Raziel Aranda, 8 years old, and Areli...
(From left to right) Zamirah Aranda, 10 months old, Raziel Aranda, 8 years old, and Areli Aranda, 10 years old, are believed to have been abducted, Oklahoma Highway Patrol said. An Amber Alert has been issued for them.(Oklahoma Highway Patrol)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
(Gray News) - An Amber Alert was issued Friday in Oklahoma for three abducted children, officials said.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol issued the alert on behalf of the Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Office. Zamirah Aranda, 10 months old, Raziel Aranda, 8 years old, and Areli Aranda, 10 years old, were last seen around 7:30 a.m. local time on Daisy Road in McAlester.

Zamirah was described as 24 inches tall, 25 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Raziel is 4-foot-8 and 90 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Areli is 5 feet tall, 90 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. There was no description of the clothing they wore.

Suspects were identified as Moises Aranda, 33, and Alexandria Aranda, 36, who officials said do not have custody of the children.

They are believed to be traveling in a gold 2010 Chevrolet Equinox with Oklahoma license plate LTL303.

Anyone with information was asked to call 911.

The Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the publics help in locating three girls.
The Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the publics help in locating three girls.(The Oklahoma Highway Patrol)

