American Rescue Plan Act Funds Small Business Grant Program, 'Lubbock Businesses Bounce Back'
By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The ‘Lubbock Businesses Bounce Back’ program was created for small businesses in the City of Lubbock that were impacted by the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Eligible businesses must meet the following criteria:

  • Be a small business operating for at least one year
  • Be located in Lubbock city limits
  • Be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic
  • Did not receive an ‘SBA Paycheck Protection Program’ (PPP) loan
  • Did not receive an ‘SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loan’ (EIDL)
  • Did not receive a loan through the ‘Support Lubbock Fund’ (2020 COVID Loan Program)
  • Did not receive a grant through the ‘City of Lubbock Microgrant Program’
  • Did not receive funding through ‘Lubbock County ARPA Small Business Relief’

Applicants may use grant funding for the following:

  • Public Health COVID-19 Related Expenses
  • PPE, Hand Sanitizer, Modifications, etc. related to COVID-19.
  • Working Capital
  • Overhead operations, payroll, rent, short-term uses of cash for business operations, utilities, etc.
  • Inventory
  • Raw material, necessary for continued operations, etc.

Small businesses that would like to learn more information are encouraged to email LB3@spag.org, or watch the instructional videos linked below:

To apply for the grant, visit caprock504.org/caprock-application/.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by the City of Lubbock.

