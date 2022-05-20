Cooler and, eventually, rainy weather on the way

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The much talked about cold front is on schedule to arrive late today or tonight. A much cooler weekend will follow. A separate weather system will bring a good chance of thunderstorms and rain early next week.

We will begin to see the effect of the cold front in the KCBD viewing area this afternoon. Note in the graphic below the relatively cooler high temperatures to the northeast of Lubbock.

One more hot afternoon before a strong late-season cold front late today. (KCBD First Alert)

Today will be mostly sunny with a breezy morning and a somewhat windy afternoon.

The grassland fire danger remains critical. Our NO BURN weather continues.

Some smoke from the wildfires in New Mexico also will continue in our South Plains sky.

Like yesterday, today’s heat and sunshine are expected to keep air quality in the “Moderate” range. That is considered acceptable, but a small number of unusually sensitive people may have health concerns. If this is you, try to remain indoors and reduce your physical activity.

The front will push through the entire area by tomorrow morning, resulting in much cooler temperatures. Saturday’s high will be in the mid- to upper 70s. Sunday’s near 70 to the low 70s.

This is a strong cold front, particularly for so late in Spring.

Plus, Sunday morning will be chilly. My forecast low of 42° is just two degrees above the record LOW for the date (40° on May 22, 1931).

Dry weather will continue through the weekend.

Thunderstorms and rain, however, look likely in our area early next week. It’s one of our most promising rain outlooks this year so far. Some of the storms may be strong to severe.

Keep up with possible changes and updates here on our Weather Page and in the KCBD Weather App. It’s free from your app store. Plus, both resources offer more local weather as well as state and national weather. Current conditions, forecasts, and (when applicable) watch

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.