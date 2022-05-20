Local Listings
Advertisement

Daybreak Today Friday morning brief

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 7:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Lamesa ISD cancels last day of class due to terroristic threat

Wildfires burn across Texas

  • Firefighters continue battling the Mesquite Heat Fire in Taylor County
  • The blaze has destroyed 27 homes and burned more than 9,000 acres
  • Find the latest Texas fire information here

Senate passes Access to Baby Formula Act

