Daybreak Today Friday morning brief
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 7:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Lamesa ISD cancels last day of class due to terroristic threat
- The district says senior activities and graduation will go ahead
- There will be police and deputies on campus throughout the day
- Read more here: Lamesa ISD to cancel last half day of school in response to terroristic threat
Wildfires burn across Texas
- Firefighters continue battling the Mesquite Heat Fire in Taylor County
- The blaze has destroyed 27 homes and burned more than 9,000 acres
- Find the latest Texas fire information here
Senate passes Access to Baby Formula Act
- The measure waives certain requirements for families who use WIC to buy formula
- The bill also ensures that WIC participants are better protected during a product recall
- Details here: Senate OKs overhaul of baby formula rules in aid program
