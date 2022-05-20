Daybreak Today Friday morning brief

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Lamesa ISD cancels last day of class due to terroristic threat

The district says senior activities and graduation will go ahead

There will be police and deputies on campus throughout the day

Read more here: Lamesa ISD to cancel last half day of school in response to terroristic threat

Wildfires burn across Texas

Firefighters continue battling the Mesquite Heat Fire in Taylor County

The blaze has destroyed 27 homes and burned more than 9,000 acres

Find the latest Texas fire information here

Senate passes Access to Baby Formula Act

The measure waives certain requirements for families who use WIC to buy formula

The bill also ensures that WIC participants are better protected during a product recall

Details here: Senate OKs overhaul of baby formula rules in aid program

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine, and Angie Winn for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.