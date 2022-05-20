DPS: Reward offered for white supremacist making terroristic threats

AUSTIN, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) and Texas Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of a known white supremacist who they say posted a series of threatening comments online.

Authorities state they are searching for Hardy Carroll Lloyd, 44, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, wanted by authorities for posting online promises to carry a firearm onto the Texas State Capitol grounds this weekend and challenge any law enforcement officer who tries to take enforcement actions against him.

DPS states Lloyd, a known white supremacist, is also a convicted felon and cannot legally carry a firearm.

Lloyd is five feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 250 pounds. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Texas Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of a suspect responsible for a particular crime.

DPS states tipsters must provide information to authorities by calling the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477), or submitting a tip online.

All tips are anonymous.

