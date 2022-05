LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Rescue crews had to cut a driver out of his rolled-over car near 9th Street and Elgin Avenue on Thursday night after the car went out of control.

The vehicle flipped and slammed into a telephone pole, pinning the driver inside the wreckage.

First responders managed to cut the driver out with only moderate injuries.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.