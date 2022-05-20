Local Listings
Extra Innings Scores for Thursday, May 19

By Pete Christy
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your softball and baseball scores for Thursday, May 19.

SOFTBALL

Holliday 7 Lamesa 3 (Holliday wins series 2-0 to advance)

Hermleigh 7 Eula 6 (hermleigh leads series 1-0)

BASEBALL

Lubbock Cooper Randall

Idalou 11 Denver City 10 F/10 (Idalou leads series 1-0)

Shallowater 14 Bushland 7 (Shallowater leads series 1-0)

Nazareth 3 Kress 0 (Nazareth leads series 1-0)

Nazareth 10 Kress 0 (Nazareth wins series 2-0 to advance)

Lake Country 7 Trinity Christian 3 (Lake Country advances to TAPPS State Title game)

Randall 5 Lubbock Cooper 3 (Randall leads series 1-0)

Ira 23 Westbrook 0 (Ira wins 1 game playoff to advance)

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

