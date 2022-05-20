Local Listings
Frenship father asking for community’s help after death of son

Says he can’t afford the funeral
By Patricia Perry
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Seth Brillon was 18 years old and set to graduate from Frenship High School on Friday.

Seth was in the NICU for 105 days after he was born. Later, he was diagnosed with autism, but he never let that stop him.

“He kept struggling, kept fighting, but he always did it with a smile,” Seth’s father, Tony Brillon, said.

Seth’s neurosurgeon told Tony that his son would grow up to be a vegetable, but that was not the case.

“Two years ago when we went back, I showed him he was in the band, playing, walking, he was amazed,” Tony said.

Seth was an honor roll student and played percussion instruments in the marching band. Tony says watching his son match on the field at football games was everything to him.

“That just made me so proud because he struggled so much but he kept it going,” Tony said.

Tony accepted Seth’s diploma for him during Frenship graduation. He says it shouldn’t have to be this way.

“That’s a hard one because I’m ecstatic that he graduated, but it’s difficult because I have to accept it in his place,” Tony said. “He should be the one accepting it because he made the accomplishment.”

Tony just recently opened a food truck, Lone Star Connoisseur, but he says since he just opened, it isn’t bringing in a lot of money.

“It’s not paying me,” Tony said. “It’s paying a few bills here and there, but it’s not a thing that is able to pay for Seth’s funeral right now.”

Also, Tony isn’t able to work right now.

“I’m stopping my snack truck to grieve and heal,” Tony said.

Tony’s family is having to raise the money themselves because life insurance wasn’t an option for Seth.

“Seth doesn’t have any life insurance. Insurance companies wouldn’t insure him because of his hydrocephalus,” Tony said.

The food truck community and the Lubbock Community Autism Network have been helping, but they are still thousands away from their goal.

To help out the Brillon family, donations are accepted on the GoFundMe below:

GOFUNDME: Seth’s Funeral Expenses (Brillon Family)

WATCH LIVE: 2022 Frenship Graduation

