Lamesa ISD to cancel last half day of school in response to terroristic threat

LAMESA, Texas (KCBD) - Lamesa ISD will be canceling their last half day of school on Friday, May 20 in response to a terroristic threat.

“This evening LISD administrators have been made aware of a potential terroristic threat to the school,” the district said in a social media post on Thursday night.

The district said they were acting from “an abundance of caution”.

The district says LISD will continue to conduct all senior activities including graduation on Friday.

“The Lamesa Police Department and sheriff’s department, along with LISD School Resource Officers will be vigilant and around campus on Friday and through graduation ceremonies.”

