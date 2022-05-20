Local Listings
McCullar commits to Kansas if he withdraws from NBA Draft

Former Red Raider Kevin McCullar has announced he has committed to play for the defending...
Former Red Raider Kevin McCullar has announced he has committed to play for the defending National Champion Kansas Jayhawks if he chooses to withdraw from the NBA Draft,(Twitter)
By Pete Christy
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Former Red Raider Kevin McCullar has announced he has committed to play for the defending National Champion Kansas Jayhawks if he chooses to withdraw from the NBA Draft,

McCullar said his family has deep roots to Texas Tech and it has shaped him into the man he is today.

He thanked the community and the Red Raider fans who supported him.

