No. 5 Red Raiders drop opener to Oklahoma

Needing a series sweep to clinch the Big 12 title outright, the 5th-ranked Red Raiders dropped the opener to Oklahoma 13-8 Thursday night at Rip Griffin Park.(Texas Tech Athletics)
By Pete Christy
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Needing a series sweep to clinch the Big 12 title outright, the 5th-ranked Red Raiders dropped the opener to Oklahoma 13-8 Thursday night at Rip Griffin Park.

The Sooners hit six home runs in the game, all off Red Raiders undefeated pitcher Andrew Morris.

Morris went five innings, giving up nine hits and nine runs with six strikeouts.

Texas Tech drops to 35-17 overall and 14-8 in the Big 12. The Red Raiders fall to 20-4 at home.

Texas Tech needs to win the next two to tie TCU for the Big 12 title.

The Sooners can do the same if they win the next two.

Oklahoma State is also on the Big 12 title mix.

