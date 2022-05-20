Overnight cold front could drop weekend temps by 15-20 degrees

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A BIG cooldown for the weekend. We had a sample of the impact of the front today with temperatures about 15-20 lower over the region. South of the front it was still near 100 degrees, while in our northern counties and panhandle the afternoon temps were in the 60s to 70s.

Another surge from the front overnight which will result in some clouds and a high around 68-73 on Saturday in Lubbock. Another surge will keep our temps in the 60s and low 70s again on Sunday.

It does look like afternoon high temperatures will stay in the 60s to 70s through the middle of next week.

By Sunday night rain chances will increase for the region and shower and storms are likely from Monday through Wednesday of next week.

Some locally heavy rain will be possible along with a slight chance of strong to severe storms.

Rain chances will decrease by Thursday and return to isolated storms by Friday and possibly next weekend.

