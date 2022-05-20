Rider hospitalized after motorcycle crash on West Loop
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A motorcycle rider is in the hospital after a crash on the West Loop on Thursday evening.
The wreck happened on the access road near 26th Street.
Initial reports show the motorcycle struck a guard rail, and the rider was not wearing a helmet.
Paramedics took the rider to the hospital for treatment of moderate injuries.
