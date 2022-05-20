Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Rider hospitalized after motorcycle crash on West Loop

By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A motorcycle rider is in the hospital after a crash on the West Loop on Thursday evening.

The wreck happened on the access road near 26th Street.

Initial reports show the motorcycle struck a guard rail, and the rider was not wearing a helmet.

Paramedics took the rider to the hospital for treatment of moderate injuries.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after a shooting at the University Pointe Apartments in North Lubbock.
Police: 19-year-old killed in central Lubbock shooting, 18-year-old arrested
Holly Hop Ice Cream Shoppe in Lubbock, Texas gets new owner.
20-year-old buys Holly Hop Ice Cream Shoppe
Twenty Five Arrests Made in a Prostitution Operation in Central Lubbock
25 arrested in prostitution operation in Central Lubbock
Rico Martinez, 20, charged with first degree felony injury to a child with intent to cause...
Martinez takes stand in third day of trial, jury finds him guilty of wedging pacifier in infant’s throat
More evacuation orders have been issued for Taylor County residents in the path of the Mesquite...
Wildfires spread across Texas

Latest News

A motorcycle crash in South Lubbock sent one rider to the hospital on Thursday evening.
Rider injured in motorcycle crash at 82nd & York
Rescue crews had to cut a driver out of his rolled-over car near 9th Street and Elgin Avenue on...
Driver rescued from rollover at 9th & Elgin
He said your daddy got the bronze stars because he did what he was supposed to do, he didn't...
WWII veterans’ medals returned home decades later
Stop the Bleed training
Stop the Bleed training saves lives