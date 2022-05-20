Rollover under south Loop 289 at Quaker Ave, no injuries reported

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews responded to a vehicle rolled over under the South Loop 289 overpass at Quaker Avenue, Friday afternoon.

No injuries have been reported at this time, but traffic in all three southbound lanes of Quaker at Loop 289 was diverted for a short time.

Around 1:50 p.m., traffic in all three lanes was reopened.

