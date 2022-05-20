Local Listings
Two people charged in infant's death in Midland

Byron Brown (We are awaiting the mugshot for Sarah G. Wroe)(Midland County Jail)
By Matthew Alvarez
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -

Two people have been charged in connection with the death of an infant.

The City of Midland says that Sarah G. Wroe and Byron Brown are charged with Capital Murder.

As we’ve previously reported, on Wednesday, May 11, officials say that around 11:00 p.m., officers with the Midland Police Department responded to Midland Memorial Hospital in reference to an injured infant. The infant was pronounced dead the following day.

According to Midland County jail records, they were arrested yesterday and are pending arraignment.

