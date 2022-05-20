Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

US attorneys don’t oppose lifting restrictions for Hinckley, who tried to assassinate Reagan

FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2003 file photo, John Hinckley Jr. arrives at U.S. District Court in...
FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2003 file photo, John Hinckley Jr. arrives at U.S. District Court in Washington. Attorneys for the U.S. government have indicated that they will not oppose a plan to lift all remaining restrictions next month on Hinckley Jr., the man who tried to assassinate President Ronald Reagan in 1981. U.S. District Court Judge Paul L. Friedman in Washington ruled last year that Hinckley can be freed unconditionally in June 2022 if he continues to follow the rules placed on him and remains mentally stable as he continues to live in Williamsburg, Va.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Attorneys for the U.S. government have indicated that they will not oppose a plan to lift all remaining restrictions next month on John Hinckley Jr.

He is the man who tried to assassinate President Ronald Reagan in 1981.

A federal judge in Washington ruled last year that Hinckley can be freed unconditionally in June if he continues to follow the rules placed on him and remains mentally stable.

U.S. attorneys said in a letter to the court on Thursday that he has.

The 66-year-old has been living in Williamsburg, Virginia. A court hearing is scheduled for June 1.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after a shooting at the University Pointe Apartments in North Lubbock.
Police: 19-year-old killed in central Lubbock shooting, 18-year-old arrested
Lamesa ISD will be canceling their last half day of school on Friday, May 20 in response to a...
Lamesa ISD to cancel last half day of school in response to terroristic threat
Holly Hop Ice Cream Shoppe in Lubbock, Texas gets new owner.
20-year-old buys Holly Hop Ice Cream Shoppe
Rico Martinez, 20, charged with first degree felony injury to a child with intent to cause...
Martinez takes stand in third day of trial, jury finds him guilty of wedging pacifier in infant’s throat
More evacuation orders have been issued for Taylor County residents in the path of the Mesquite...
Wildfires spread across Texas

Latest News

This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and...
Monkeypox spreads in Europe, US, baffling African scientists
In comments in South Korea on Friday, President Joe Biden said the war in Ukraine illustrates...
Biden: South Korean chip plant a model for deeper ties to Asia
Elon Musk, who is in the process of buying Twitter, used the platform to respond to the...
Elon Musk denies sexual misconduct allegation by flight attendant
The very rare 1955 Mercedes-Benz SLR coupe was sold to a private owner for 135 million euros,...
Most expensive car in the world sells for $142 million