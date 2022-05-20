Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

‘We do not have to panic’: Health officials investigating possible monkeypox outbreak

Health officials in Canada are investigating a possible monkeypox outbreak in Montreal. (Courtesy: CBC)
By Lauren Pelley
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTREAL (CBC) - In Canada, public health officials are investigating a possible outbreak of monkeypox in Montreal.

As of Thursday, officials are investigating 17 possible cases.

The disease is typically found in Africa and transmitted through respiratory droplets emitted during close contact.

Currently, health officials said it’s not infectious enough to enter a phase of general community transmission.

“We’re going to put the protective measures in place to cut the chain of transmission, but we do not have to panic at this time,” said Montreal Public Health Director Dr. Mylène Drouin. “It is not something that is going to be sustained. It’s not something you can acquire when you do your grocery store or on public transportation.”

Officials said the monkeypox patients have mainly been men who have had sexual relationships with other men.

Earlier this week, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health confirmed a single case in a man who had recently traveled to Canada.

The CDC is now working with Massachusetts health officials to investigate a case of monkeypox in a resident there. (Source: CNN/CDC/WFXT)

Copyright 2022 CBC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after a shooting at the University Pointe Apartments in North Lubbock.
Police: 19-year-old killed in central Lubbock shooting, 18-year-old arrested
Holly Hop Ice Cream Shoppe in Lubbock, Texas gets new owner.
20-year-old buys Holly Hop Ice Cream Shoppe
Twenty Five Arrests Made in a Prostitution Operation in Central Lubbock
25 arrested in prostitution operation in Central Lubbock
Rico Martinez, 20, charged with first degree felony injury to a child with intent to cause...
Martinez takes stand in third day of trial, jury finds him guilty of wedging pacifier in infant’s throat
More evacuation orders have been issued for Taylor County residents in the path of the Mesquite...
Wildfires spread across Texas

Latest News

An Amber Alert has been issued after a Rose Hill 5-year-old boy was taken from daycare by his...
Amber Alert: 5-year-old boy taken from Kansas daycare by mother
An audience video appears to show the aftermath of comedian Dave Chappelle getting attacked on...
Alleged Chappelle tackler also charged in roommate stabbing
FILE - In this June 28, 2020 file photo, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton waits on the flight...
Cornyn: Texas AG Ken Paxton’s legal woes an ‘embarrassment’
Health officials investigate possible monkeypox outbreak