1 adult displaced after structure fire on 77th Drive
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has had to leave their home after a structure fire in the 3500 block of 77th Drive.
Lubbock fire officials tell us the call came in at 3:53 p.m. on Friday afternoon.
They tell us the caller was drilling through a wall to run some fiber optic wiring when they saw smoke and called 9-1-1.
LFR units were able to extinguish the fire, which was confined to the living area.
The fire has been declared accidental.
