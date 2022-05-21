1 adult displaced after structure fire on 77th Drive

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has had to leave their home after a structure fire in the 3500 block of 77th Drive.

Lubbock fire officials tell us the call came in at 3:53 p.m. on Friday afternoon.

They tell us the caller was drilling through a wall to run some fiber optic wiring when they saw smoke and called 9-1-1.

LFR units were able to extinguish the fire, which was confined to the living area.

The fire has been declared accidental.

