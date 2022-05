LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A child has been hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle on Saturday afternoon in the 1900 block of 50th Street, between Avenue S and Avenue T.

The call came in around 5 p.m.

The child was taken to UMC with serious injuries.

The area has been blocked off while police work the scene.

