Extra Innings Scores for Friday, May 20
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school softball and baseball scores for Friday, May 20.
SOFTBALL
Monterey 11 Burleson Centential 1
Stamford 3 Floydada 1
Trinity Christian 18 Lubbock Christian 0
BASEBALL
Lubbock Cooper 4 Randall 3 (series tied at 1)
Lockney 9 Clarendon 1
Idalou 11 Denver City 5 (Idalou wins series)
New Home 18 New Deal 2
New Home 13 New Deal 0 (New Home wins series)
Shallowater 7 Bushland 3 (Shallowater wins series)
Canyon 15 Seminole 1
Snyder 17 Riverside 3
Southlake Carroll 2 Frenship 1
Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.