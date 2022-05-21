Local Listings
Extra Innings Scores for Friday, May 20

By Pete Christy
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school softball and baseball scores for Friday, May 20.

SOFTBALL

Monterey 11 Burleson Centential 1

Stamford 3 Floydada 1

Trinity Christian 18 Lubbock Christian 0

BASEBALL

Lubbock Cooper 4 Randall 3 (series tied at 1)

Lockney 9 Clarendon 1

Idalou 11 Denver City 5 (Idalou wins series)

New Home 18 New Deal 2

New Home 13 New Deal 0 (New Home wins series)

Shallowater 7 Bushland 3 (Shallowater wins series)

Canyon 15 Seminole 1

Snyder 17 Riverside 3

Southlake Carroll 2 Frenship 1

