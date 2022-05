Extra Innings Scores for Saturday, May 21

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school baseball and softball scores for Saturday, May 21.

SOFTBALL

Monterey 7 Burleson Centennial 1 (Monterey wins series 2-0)

Stamford 11 Floydada 0 (Stamford wins series 2-0)

Hermleigh 13 Eula 6 ( Hermleigh wins series 2-0 & heads to State)

Holy Cross 4 Trinity Christian 0 (TAPPS State Championship)

BASEBALL

Southlake Carroll 8 Frenship 0 (Southlake Carroll wins series 2-0)

Lubbock Cooper 9 Randall 1 (Lubbock Cooper wins series 2-1 to advance)

Canyon 6 Seminole 0 (Canyon wins series 2-0)

Snyder 10 El Paso Riverside 9 (Snyder wins series 2-0)

Clarendon 9 Lockney 1 (series tied at 1)

Clarendon 6 Lockney 0 (Clarendon wins series 2-1)

