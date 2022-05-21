Local Listings
Heinz unveils plans to make ketchup bottles from paper

Heinz has unveiled plans to develop a paper bottle made from 100% sustainably sourced wood pulp.
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Heinz ketchup is going from red to green. The company has announced plans for the first ketchup brand with a paper bottle.

Heinz reports it is teaming up with packaging company Pulpex to make its iconic bottle renewable and recyclable by using 100% sustainably sourced wood pulp.

It comes when many other brands are launching environmentally friendly initiatives.

The Kraft Heinz Company has set several goals, including making all packaging recyclable, reusable, or compostable by 2025. It is also aiming to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by the year 2050.

But it will be a while before you see a Heinz paper ketchup bottle.

The company reports it is developing a prototype that must be performance tested with additional consumer testing.

