Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

‘I had to keep my composure’: Man turns $20 scratch-off ticket into $2M jackpot

A North Carolina man turned a $20 scratch-off ticket into a $2 million jackpot. (Source: WECT)
By WECT Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) - A North Carolina man recently turned a $20 scratch-off ticket into a $2 million jackpot.

John Robbins purchased an Ultimate 7′s scratch-off ticket at a convenience store and said he had to get a co-worker to check if his ticket was real.

“He looked at it and said, ‘Man, you got it. This is the big one,’” Robbins said. “I had to try to keep my composure.”

WECT reports the 54-year-old claimed his prize and chose to take the lump sum payment option.

Robbins said he plans to use some of the money to give back to the community and follow through on some business ideas.

Copyright 2022 WECT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seth Brillon, 18, died unexpectedly May 14, 2022 and was in the Frenship High School marching...
Frenship father asking for community’s help after death of son
Lamesa ISD will be canceling their last half day of school on Friday, May 20 in response to a...
Lamesa police: Several juveniles responsible for social media post threatening school
A pedestrian was seriously injured in a hit-and-run in a parking lot near 50th and Frankford.
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in West Lubbock
Rollover under south Loop 289 at Quaker Ave
Rollover under south Loop 289 at Quaker Ave, no injuries reported
Rico Martinez, 20, charged with first degree felony injury to a child with intent to cause...
Man found guilty of wedging pacifier in infant’s throat sentenced to 40 years

Latest News

Flowers adorn an area near the finish line ahead of the Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico...
Temperature soars above 90 degrees at the 147th Preakness
Sneak Peek 3D pregnancy center in Ohio is giving away extra baby formula to those who need it.
‘This is truly a blessing’: Pregnancy center giving away extra baby formula
U.S. President Joe Biden, right, speaks during a news conference with South Korean President...
US, S. Korea open to expanded military drills to deter North
Biden said during the press conference that it is "critically important" that the US, S. Korea...
Biden hosts press conference with S. Korean president
A large police presence was scene near an establishment in San Bernardino, California, on...
1 killed, 8 wounded in shooting at Southern California party