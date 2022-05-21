Local Listings
Lubbock Lupus Group hosts awareness walk hoping to help find a cure

The Lubbock Lupus Group hosts Power of Purple walk to raise awareness for the disease.
The Lubbock Lupus Group hosts Power of Purple walk to raise awareness for the disease.
By Patricia Perry
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Lupus Group hosted their Power of Purple walk for the second year on Saturday.

This event’s main purpose was to raise awareness because Jamie Romero, vice president, says the disease isn’t talked about enough.

“I think knowledge is power and especially with a disease that we’re still learning about,” Romero said.

The group works to connect people who are affected by Lupus or may know someone who is. Members say it means the world to be able to talk to someone who gets it.

The 2nd annual Power of Purple Walk for Lupus was a success even with the weather trying to stop us! Thank you to everyone that came and to those that support us! Watch KCBD tonight at 6 and 10 to see the event!

Posted by Lubbock Lupus Group - LLG on Saturday, May 21, 2022

“Have that contact with somebody that has the understanding is really important for mental health, physical health, emotional health, and that’s really what we’re here for,” Romero said.

Lupus is an autoimmune disease in which the immune system attacks healthy tissues in the body. Symptoms may include feeling fatigued, joint pain, loss of appetite, or even loss of hair. President of the group, Samantha Frey, says the fight is on the inside.

“Although we may look normal, we are fighting a battle internally,” Frey said.

Not only are they raising awareness, but any donations or money they raise goes to Dr. Peter Keyel’s lab at Texas Tech University. Frey says he does all the research for Lupus and all the funds are kept in Lubbock.

Dr. Keyel has been researching the differences in proteins to try and find a treatment. The group hopes this collaboration will lead to a cure that would impact millions.

“Our dream is that our money and Texas Tech together are the ones that come up with the cure,” Romero said.

While the Lubbock Lupus Group raises money and awareness, the primary focus is to support those impacted by the disease and make sure they get the care and information they need.

