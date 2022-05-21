Local Listings
Much cooler, chance of record low Sunday morning

After a much cooler than normal day on the South Plains, we have another one or more coming up...
After a much cooler than normal day on the South Plains, we have another one or more coming up Sunday into early next week.(KCBD Graphic)
By John Robison
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After a much cooler than normal day on the South Plains, we have another one or more coming up Sunday into early next week.

Cooler air will continue to filter into the region overnight tonight and stay will us on Sunday. The morning lows on Sunday could dip to the 30s in the northwestern communities, including Muleshoe east to Littlefield.

Lubbock may dip to near the record low of 40 degrees on Sunday morning, a record from 1930.

Afternoon temps over the area will remain in the 60s to low 70s Sunday and Monday and maybe into Tuesday.

Rain chances will ramp up Sunday night and continue over the region through Wednesday.

There is a possibility of some locally heavy rain and slim chance of severe storms next week.

Warmer and drier conditions will be returning later next week.

