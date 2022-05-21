Much cooler, even chilly, then rain!

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Much cooler today, then quite chilly tonight, with our rain outlook very encouraging for early next week.

The cold front pushed through the entire KCBD viewing area overnight. In its wake a chilly northerly wind. The temperature dropped to 50 degrees at the Lubbock airport.

Much cooler this afternoon with below-average highs for the date. (KCBD First Alert)

The entire weekend will be much cooler. Highs today and tomorrow will be in the 60s and 70s. For the Lubbock area, right around 70 to 73 degrees.

The chilly morning wind will gradually diminish through the afternoon. This afternoon will be sunny. Late afternoon should be pleasant.

This evening will be clear, breezy, and chilly.

A very chilly start to Sunday around the KCBD viewing area. Temperatures well-below late-May averages. (KCBD First Alert)

Tonight will become partly cloudy, the breeze will become light, and temperatures will drop into the 30s northwest and 40s elsewhere. My forecast low for Lubbock of 42° is just two degrees above the record low for the date. Lubbock’s May 22 record low of 40° was recorded in 1939.

So, Sunday morning will be very chilly.

Sunday will become mostly cloudy and remain slightly breezy. And much cooler. Highs tomorrow will range from the upper 60s to low 70s. Lubbock will peak at about 71 degrees.

Scattered thunderstorms and rain showers continue to look likely early next week. It’s one of our most promising rain outlooks this year so far. While some of the storms may be strong, the severe threat appears low. Heavy rainfall, however, is possible.

As I have mentioned, the rain won’t end the drought, but it may well put a dent in it.

The cooler weather will continue through the middle of next week. Lubbock area lows will range from the upper 40s to mid-50s. Highs from the low to mid-70s.

