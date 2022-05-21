Pedestrian seriously injured in hit-and-run crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police are investigating a crash that happened just before 2 a.m. in a parking lot near 50th and Frankford Ave.

Police say the pedestrian was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the vehicle left the scene of the crash.

Lubbock Police are expected to release more information later today.

The crash is still under investigation.

